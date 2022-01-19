Truist upgraded to Buy at UBS on 2022 expense, revenue guidance

Jan. 19, 2022 11:54 AM ETTruist Financial Corporation (TFC)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor

pile of coins on technology financial graph background.

monsitj/iStock via Getty Images

  • UBS analyst Erika Najarian upgrades Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) to Buy from Neutral after the bank issued clear expense guidance and what appears to be conservative revenue guidance.
  • "This alleviated our previous concerns on low expense visibility and lower interest rate leverage, given the lowest amount of excess cash in our universe for TFC," Najarian writes in a note to clients. "As such we now see TFC earning ~19.5% in 2022 and 2023, and 20% by 2024, highest in our universe."
  • During the call, Truist (TFC) management said they expect 2022 revenue to increase 2%-4% from 2021, with the lower end reflecting two Fed hikes and the upper end reflecting 3-4 hikes. They expect adjusted non-interest expense to rise only 1%-2%, as inflation, increased investments and expenses from acquisitions slightly outweigh ongoing cost savings.
  • Najarian increases Truist's (TFC) price target to $77 from $63. She now projects 4% total loan growth in 2022, including 6% in C&I. As a result of that and the company's expense outlook, "we see efficiency improving to a peer-best low-50%s level by 2024."
  • Truist (TFC) stock, though, falls 2.6% in midday trading, amid broad weakness in the financials sector.
  • Previously (Jan. 18), Truist Q4 earnings beat, reflecting credit strength, loan growth, fee momentum
