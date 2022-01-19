Nutrien may be BHP takeover target, Gordon Haskett analyst says

Jan. 19, 2022 11:58 AM ETNutrien Ltd. (NTR), BHPBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor3 Comments

Mining of potash ore in an underground mine using a mining machine

Ramil Nasibulin/iStock via Getty Images

  • Top fertilizer producer Nutrien (NTR -0.2%) could be a takeover target for BHP Group (BHP +3.0%) after the surprise exit of CEO Mayo Schmidt after only eight months on the job, Gordon Haskett analyst Don Bilson speculates, according to Bloomberg.
  • Bilson believes it may be the right time for Nutrien's board to consider its options: "Obviously, NTR wouldn't need to find a new CEO if it is sold, and it just so happens that a predator that tried to buy a big piece of NTR once before is looking again," referring to the failed pursuit of Potash Corp. of Saskatchewan.
  • Nutrien has been talked up in the past as potential partner for BHP at its Jansen mine in Saskatchewan, and Bloomberg reported yesterday that BHP is positioning itself for a return to large-scale M&A.
