U.S. government to give out 400M N95 masks next week in bid to fight COVID
Jan. 19, 2022 12:11 PM ETLakeland Industries, Inc. (LAKE), AHPI, APTBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor11 Comments
- The federal government is releasing 400M N95 masks from the national strategic stockpile for free distribution next week as the country continues to struggle with COVID cases.
- The masks will be delivered to pharmacies and community health centers this week, Reuters reports, citing a White House official, who added the initiative is the largest deployment of personal protective equipment in U.S. history.
- Mask manufacturers: Alpha Pro Tech (APT +1.0%), Allied Healthcare Products (AHPI +2.1%), and Lakeland Industries (LAKE -0.7%).
- The decision comes as the CDC late last week issued updated guidance stating that N95 and KN95 masks offer the best protection, though it stopped short of recommending a particular mask over another.
