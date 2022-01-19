U.S. government to give out 400M N95 masks next week in bid to fight COVID

  • The federal government is releasing 400M N95 masks from the national strategic stockpile for free distribution next week as the country continues to struggle with COVID cases.
  • The masks will be delivered to pharmacies and community health centers this week, Reuters reports, citing a White House official, who added the initiative is the largest deployment of personal protective equipment in U.S. history.
  • Mask manufacturers: Alpha Pro Tech (APT +1.0%), Allied Healthcare Products (AHPI +2.1%), and Lakeland Industries (LAKE -0.7%).
  • The decision comes as the CDC late last week issued updated guidance stating that N95 and KN95 masks offer the best protection, though it stopped short of recommending a particular mask over another.
