Paxos CEO: Bitcoin is not going to become a widely accepted form of payment soon
Jan. 19, 2022 12:11 PM ETBitcoin USD (BTC-USD)By: Brian Stewart, SA News Editor11 Comments
- Paxos CEO Charles Cascarilla argued Wednesday that Bitcoin (BTC-USD) will not likely become a widely accepted form of payment in the near future, which makes him bullish on dollar stablecoins as a key cryptocurrency theme for 2022.
- In an interview with CNBC, the co-founder and chief executive at fintech Paxos added that the recent volatility in the crypto space does not suggest that people have given up on the long-term promise of the sector. Rather, he sees growing institutional demands for digital financial options.
- "The amount of interest and the amount of mainstream adoption that I see coming is tremendous," he said. "That's exactly why you can't look at the price and say, 'a change in price equals a change in fundamentals.'"
- Even with this long-term view of the crypto, Cascarilla expressed doubt that Bitcoin (BTC-USD) will become a widely accepted medium of exchange in the foreseeable future, contending that most investors who buy it do so because they want to own "an asset that's going to go up."
- That said, he pointed to the stablecoin market as a place where blockchain technology has bridged the gap with mainstream money transfers, as traditional currencies don't always provide the functionality needed for the modern economy.
- "Money is a product and it just hasn't evolved fast enough with how our lives have changed," he said, adding that stablecoins are becoming more popular because they fill in the gap between the desire for U.S. dollars and the need for digital currencies.
- For more on the near-term action in Bitcoin (BTC-USD), learn whether SA contributor JR Research sees a buying opportunity in the recent dip.