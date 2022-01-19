InMed launches B2B sales of rare cannabinoid cannabicitran
- InMed Pharmaceuticals (INM +2.4%) launched B2B sales of rare cannabinoid cannabicitran (CBT) into the health and wellness sector.
- The company said CBT is the first of several new product launches planned for the first half of 2022.
- InMed’s subsidiary, BayMedica, has received initial purchase orders and has begun sales of the ultra-rare cannabinoid CBT.
- The company added that CBT is the second rare cannabinoid to be launched by BayMedica, which also sells CBC wholesale as a raw ingredient to the health and wellness sector.
- Additionally, commercial scale production of cannabidivarin (CBDV) is underway, with tetrahydrocannabivarin (THCV) production scheduled to follow shortly. The company expects to produce over 100kgs of CBDV and THCV in the coming months to meet anticipated demand.
- “By midyear, we expect to have at least four rare cannabinoids available for the health and wellness markets, positioning us as a leading large scale supplier of high quality rare cannabinoids in these sectors,” said Shane Johnson, SVP and general manager of BayMedica.