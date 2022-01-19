Fifth Third Bancorp Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Jan. 19, 2022 12:14 PM ETFifth Third Bancorp (FITB)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 20th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.90 (+2.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.02B (+2.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, FITB has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 1 downward.
