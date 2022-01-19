M&T Bank Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Jan. 19, 2022 12:15 PM ETM&T Bank Corporation (MTB)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 20th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.26 (-7.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.47B (-4.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MTB has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 3 downward.