Synovus Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Jan. 19, 2022 12:16 PM ETSynovus Financial Corp. (SNV)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Synovus (NYSE:SNV) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 20th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.08 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $492.24M (-1.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SNV has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 2 downward.
