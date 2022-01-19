First Horizon National Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Jan. 19, 2022
- First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 20th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.37 (-19.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $730.51M
- Over the last 2 years, FHN has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 8 downward.
