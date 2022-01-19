Union Pacific Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Jan. 19, 2022 12:18 PM ETUnion Pacific Corporation (UNP)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 20th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.62 (+11.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $5.61B (+9.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, UNP has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 17 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 3 downward.