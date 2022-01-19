PPG Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Jan. 19, 2022 5:35 PM ETPPG Industries, Inc. (PPG)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- PPG (NYSE:PPG) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 20th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.21 (-23.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.05B (+7.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, PPG has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 15 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 10 downward.