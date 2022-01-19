G Medical Innovations surges; issues correction to insider purchase
Jan. 19, 2022 12:20 PM ETG Medical Innovations Holdings (GMVD)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- The micro-cap healthcare company G Medical Innovations (GMVD +53.2%) has continued its recent momentum to add more than a third in value on above-average volume after announcing a correction to a prior disclosure on an insider purchase of company shares.
- Last week, G Medical (NASDAQ:GMVD) said that Dr. Yacov Geva, CEO of the company, and Michael McDade, CEO of its partner, McDade Products, had bought an undisclosed number of company shares. Issuing a correction today before the open, G Medical (GMVD) announced that Geva and McDade both expect to make the purchase in due course.
- “Dr. Geva and Mr. McDade each intend to acquire stock in the open market following the announcement, during the next available trading window,” G Medical (GMVD) said.
- Early this month, G Medical (GMVD) announced its partnership with Pittsburgh, PA-based McDade Products.