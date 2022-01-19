G Medical Innovations surges; issues correction to insider purchase

Jan. 19, 2022 12:20 PM ETG Medical Innovations Holdings (GMVD)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

Success business chart with green arrow up and USA dollars background. Profit and money. Financial and business graph. Stock market growth 3d illustration.

JuSun/iStock via Getty Images

  • The micro-cap healthcare company G Medical Innovations (GMVD +53.2%) has continued its recent momentum to add more than a third in value on above-average volume after announcing a correction to a prior disclosure on an insider purchase of company shares.
  • Last week, G Medical (NASDAQ:GMVD) said that Dr. Yacov Geva, CEO of the company, and Michael McDade, CEO of its partner, McDade Products, had bought an undisclosed number of company shares. Issuing a correction today before the open, G Medical (GMVD) announced that Geva and McDade both expect to make the purchase in due course.
  • “Dr. Geva and Mr. McDade each intend to acquire stock in the open market following the announcement, during the next available trading window,” G Medical (GMVD) said.
  • Early this month, G Medical (GMVD) announced its partnership with Pittsburgh, PA-based McDade Products.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.