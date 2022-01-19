Bank OZK Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Jan. 19, 2022 5:35 PM ETBank OZK (OZK)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 20th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.97 (+4.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $273.42M (+2.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, OZK has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 0 downward.