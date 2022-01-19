DSS acquires 25.1% of Alset International
Jan. 19, 2022 12:26 PM ETDocument Security Systems, Inc. (DSS)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- DSS (DSS -2.8%) enters a stock purchase agreement with its shareholder Alset EHome International, which currently owns 15.24% of the company’s outstanding shares.
- Pursuant to the agreement, AEI sold to the company ~877M ordinary shares, no par value per share, of Alset International for a purchase price of 59,979,582 newly issued shares of the company’s common stock.
- AEI will own 55.52% of the company’s outstanding shares.
- Frank D. Heuszel, DSS CEO, stated, “We see tremendous promise in the potential of our securities business and these investments will help to accelerate growth of this and other key segments. True Partner’s active global volatility arbitrage fund has assets under management in excess of $1.7 billion. Its investment base spans high net worth individuals, pensions, endowments, and family offices, and we look forward to leveraging their existing platform to deliver innovative, customized solutions to these customers. We have positioned DSS Securities to be a major player in the securities, finance, and fund management sector.” Heuszel added, “We are thrilled to now own more than 25% of Alset International, which brings to the table a diverse group of businesses in ehome community development, SPAC management, food & beverage, direct sales, asset management, and information technology.”