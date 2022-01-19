Vimeo gains 10% as analysts praise growth in revenues, users

Jan. 19, 2022 12:34 PM ETVimeo, Inc. (VMEO)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor

Chicken + Egg Pictures + Vimeo Present A Celebration of Women in Film

Monica Schipper/Getty Images Entertainment

  • Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) is up a healthy 9.8% after it reported double-digit gains in user and revenue metrics for December - a slowdown, but still coming in better than the Street expected.
  • Revenue gains 23% year-over-year in December, a deceleration from November's 27% gain. That came on a subscriber count that rose by 11% (the same growth as in November). And average revenue per user rose by 11% as well, vs. a 13% gain in November.
  • While that is a deceleration, the slowdown wasn't a surprise and actually came in "better than feared," Truist Securities says of one of its favorite small-cap stocks for the coming year. Fundamentals are still strong and the firm expects growth to accelerate more in the second half of the year.
  • It has a price target of $36, implying 135% upside.
  • Jefferies, meanwhile, says the metrics are pointing to an in-line fourth quarter for revenues, and it sees Vimeo valuation "compelling."
  • Vimeo's November revenue gains also marked a month-over-month deceleration from October.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.