Vimeo gains 10% as analysts praise growth in revenues, users
Jan. 19, 2022 12:34 PM ETVimeo, Inc. (VMEO)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) is up a healthy 9.8% after it reported double-digit gains in user and revenue metrics for December - a slowdown, but still coming in better than the Street expected.
- Revenue gains 23% year-over-year in December, a deceleration from November's 27% gain. That came on a subscriber count that rose by 11% (the same growth as in November). And average revenue per user rose by 11% as well, vs. a 13% gain in November.
- While that is a deceleration, the slowdown wasn't a surprise and actually came in "better than feared," Truist Securities says of one of its favorite small-cap stocks for the coming year. Fundamentals are still strong and the firm expects growth to accelerate more in the second half of the year.
- It has a price target of $36, implying 135% upside.
- Jefferies, meanwhile, says the metrics are pointing to an in-line fourth quarter for revenues, and it sees Vimeo valuation "compelling."
- Vimeo's November revenue gains also marked a month-over-month deceleration from October.