Lynas racks up record quarterly revenues but NdPr production flat
Jan. 19, 2022 12:39 PM ETLynas Rare Earths Limited (LYSCF)LYSDYBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Lynas Rare Earths (OTCPK:LYSCF +0.4%) reports record revenues for its FQ2, rising nearly 70% to A$202.7M (US$145.5M) from A$119.4M in the year-ago quarter, as rare earths oxide production rose by a third to 4,209 tons.
- But Lynas says shipping delays and disruptions hurt production of neodymium and praseodymium - widely used to make magnets that power electric vehicle motors - with output down slightly 1,359 metric tons from 1,367 mt a year earlier.
- "Shipping delays and disruptions continue around the world and in some cases are getting worse," the company said in its report, with the time taken to ship rare earths concentrate from Australia's Fremantle port to Kuantan in Malaysia for processing had more than doubled to 33 days in December from 15 days in March.
- To mitigate the impact of the shipping delays, Lynas says it chartered a ship to move the concentrate between the two ports, but the extra costs are outweighed by the benefit of ensuring continuity to customers, adding that it expects to continue with a mix of charter and commercial shipping in the near term.
- Legislation introduced recently in the U.S. Senate would force U.S. defense contractors to avoid use of China-sourced rare earth metals by 2026 and create a strategic stockpile in the U.S.