Disney builds international hub to feed streaming content needs
Jan. 19, 2022 12:48 PM ETThe Walt Disney Company (DIS)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) has erased morning losses alongside news that it's created an international content creation hub to support streaming growth around the world.
- The company has named Rebecca Campbell as chairman, International Content and Operations, charged with fueling an expanding pipeline of local and regional content for the company's direct-to-consumer services. She'll also continue oversight of international media teams worldwide, reporting directly to CEO Bob Chapek.
- That makes the international hub a fourth content-creation engine for the company, it says - alongside Studios Content, General Entertainment Content and Sports Content.
- The company's also shifting roles in the Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution unit that holds all its streaming efforts. Michael Paull is being promoted to a newly created role of President of Disney Streaming; he'll oversee Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+ and Star+.
- Paull's role as head of Disney+ will go to new leader yet to be named. And Joe Earley will report to Paull as president of Hulu.
- "Rebecca has played a vital role in orchestrating our global platform expansion, and I’m excited that she will be leading our new International Content group, bringing her expertise and talent to oversee the growing pipeline of original local and regional content for our streaming services while continuing to lead our international operations," Chapek says.
- In Nielsen's most recent monthly TV-share measures, Disney+ has a 1.6% share in pursuit of passing Amazon Prime Video at 2.1%.