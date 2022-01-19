VYNE Therapeutics reports initial data from phase 1b/2a study of FMX114 for eczema
- VYNE Therapeutics (VYNE -4.1%) completed the phase 1b portion of a phase 1b/2a trial evaluating topical FMX114 to treat mild-to-moderate atopic dermatitis (AD), also known as the skin condition eczema.
- FMX114 is VYNE’s proprietary investigational combination gel formulation of tofacitinib and fingolimod.
- The phase 1b portion included four patients with mild to moderate AD.
- The company said both FMX114 and vehicle gel treatments were generally well-tolerated, and no serious adverse events were recorded during study conduct.
- The mean plasma Cmax of tofacitinib calculated on treatment day 1 and day 14 were ~50-fold and 1500-fold lower, respectively, when compared to the equivalent data for the lowest commercially available adult oral dose of tofacitinib (XELJANZ 5mg BD).
- Systemic drug accumulation of tofacitinib was negligible over the dosing period, with an accumulation ratio calculation based on Cmax of 0.03. In samples obtained one week after the end of treatment, tofacitinib was not quantifiable.
- The pharmacokinetics of fingolimod and active metabolite, fingolimod 1-phosphate could not be determined as all whole blood concentrations were below the assay LLOQ.
- The company expects to report topline phase 2a results in Q1.