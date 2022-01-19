DexCom raised to Overweight at Wells Fargo on upcoming catalyst and sales potential
Jan. 19, 2022 12:51 PM ETDexCom, Inc. (DXCM)ABT, MDTBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Following a three-day selloff, DexCom (DXCM +2.9%) shares are trading higher after Wells Fargo upgraded the maker of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems to Overweight from Equal Weight. The price target set to $575 per share implies a premium of ~33.8% to the last close.
- The upcoming launch of the G7 CGM device could turn out to be a major catalyst for DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) in 2022, the analysts led by Larry Biegelsen argue, citing what they called “best-in-class clinical data.”
- The team also notes that the market opportunity for CGMs in type 2 non-intensive insulin “is becoming a reality,” with the potential to double the addressable market for CGMs.
- In addition, the pricing gap between the rival device, Libre from Abbott (NYSE:ABT) “has narrowed over the past few years to a more reasonable level,” Biegelsen and the analysts wrote. They also predict a 2 – 5% upside to DexCom sales in 2022 following Medtronic’s (NYSE:MDT) regulatory setback to its diabetes business.