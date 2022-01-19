Mercantile Bank stock gains after Raymond James upgrades on expected loan growth

Jan. 19, 2022

  • Mercantile Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:MBWM) stock climbs 0.8%, against a backdrop of financial stock weakness, after Raymond James analyst Daniel Tamayo upgrades the stock to Outperform from Market Perform as Q4 results demonstrated strong core loan growth and better-than-expected net interest income growth.
  • "While fees (swap fees) and operating expenses (compensation) missed forecasts, operating expense growth should be moderated by lower mortgage banking revenue and consistent investments over time," Tamayo writes in a note to clients.
  • Continues to like the company's long-term prospects "given its attractive footprint and desirable deposit base" and sees strong organic loans growth along with asset sensitivity driving near-term outperformance.
  • Raises 2022 EPS estimate to $3.06 from $2.93 and 2023 estimate to $3.39 from $2.99.
  • Tamayo calculates Q4 operating EPS at $0.94, beating his estimate of $0.93. Note that GAAP EPS of $0.74 includes a $0.20 cost related to the initial funding of a charity.
  • The Outperform rating contrasts with the Neutral Quant rating and the average Wall Street rating of Neutral.
  • Take a look at Mercantile's (MBWM) stock momentum vs. the financial sector here.
