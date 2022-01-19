Comerica Q4 earnings beat highlights strong fee income, solid credit quality

Jan. 19, 2022 1:02 PM ETComerica Incorporated (CMA)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

Outside view of a bank with American flag

sshepard/E+ via Getty Images

  • Comerica's (NYSE:CMA) better-than-expected Q4 results highlight "robust fee income, exceptional credit quality and continued active capital management," says Chairman and CEO Curt C. Farmer.
  • Q4 diluted earnings per share of $1.66 tops the $1.58 consensus, but falls from $1.90 in Q3.
  • The bank sees 2022 average loan growth in mid-single digits, ex-PPP, vs. 4.9% actual average loan growth in 2021; sees noninterest expenses rising in low single digits vs. 6.1% actual increase in 2021.
  • Q4 net interest income of $461M declines from $475M in Q3, primarily due to the net impact of Paycheck Protection Program activity. Net interest margin of 2.04% in Q4 drifts lower from 2.23% in the prior period.
  • Additionally, Q4 interest and fees on loans were $393M vs. $414M in the same year-ago quarter.
  • Q4 noninterest income of $289M rises from $280M in the third-quarter.
  • Average loans in Q4 were $47.83B vs. $48.14B in Q3; average deposits of $84.54B in Q4, compared with $79.12B in the prior quarter.
  • Q4 return on average common equity of 11.88% in Q4 slides from 13.53% in Q3.
  • Credit-related charge-offs of $20M in Q4 improves from $26M in Q3 and $39M in the year-ago period.
  • Taking Q4 quarter into account, Comerica's (CMA) downside risks include, lagging deposit betas, sluggish loan growth and higher costs, Jefferies analyst Ken Usdin, who rates CMA with a Hold rating, writes in a note to clients.
  • See why Citi thinks that Comerica will benefit from higher interest rates.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.