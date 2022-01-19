Comerica Q4 earnings beat highlights strong fee income, solid credit quality
Jan. 19, 2022 1:02 PM ETComerica Incorporated (CMA)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Comerica's (NYSE:CMA) better-than-expected Q4 results highlight "robust fee income, exceptional credit quality and continued active capital management," says Chairman and CEO Curt C. Farmer.
- Q4 diluted earnings per share of $1.66 tops the $1.58 consensus, but falls from $1.90 in Q3.
- The bank sees 2022 average loan growth in mid-single digits, ex-PPP, vs. 4.9% actual average loan growth in 2021; sees noninterest expenses rising in low single digits vs. 6.1% actual increase in 2021.
- Q4 net interest income of $461M declines from $475M in Q3, primarily due to the net impact of Paycheck Protection Program activity. Net interest margin of 2.04% in Q4 drifts lower from 2.23% in the prior period.
- Additionally, Q4 interest and fees on loans were $393M vs. $414M in the same year-ago quarter.
- Q4 noninterest income of $289M rises from $280M in the third-quarter.
- Average loans in Q4 were $47.83B vs. $48.14B in Q3; average deposits of $84.54B in Q4, compared with $79.12B in the prior quarter.
- Q4 return on average common equity of 11.88% in Q4 slides from 13.53% in Q3.
- Credit-related charge-offs of $20M in Q4 improves from $26M in Q3 and $39M in the year-ago period.
- Taking Q4 quarter into account, Comerica's (CMA) downside risks include, lagging deposit betas, sluggish loan growth and higher costs, Jefferies analyst Ken Usdin, who rates CMA with a Hold rating, writes in a note to clients.
