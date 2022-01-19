Pan American Silver soars as full-year production rises
Jan. 19, 2022 12:56 PM ETPan American Silver Corp. (PAAS)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Pan American Silver (PAAS +9.9%) surges to its highest level since late November after reporting FY 2021 production rose from the previous year despite continued COVID-related workforce deployment constraints.
- FY 2021 consolidated silver production totaled 19.2M oz. while consolidated gold output was 579.3K oz., both within respective revised guidance of 19M-20M gold oz. and 560K-588K oz.
- The company says the Dolores mine in Mexico achieved record gold production of 160.1K oz. in 2021.
- Pan Am Silver says it is experiencing the latest wave of COVID-19 infections, which has led to reduced workforce levels, and it is too early to determine any potential impact may have on operations in Q1 or FY 2022, so it is postponing its full-year guidance until as late as February 23.
- President and CEO Michael Steinmann notes progressive production ramp up at La Colorada during Q4.
- Pan American Silver was one of the worst performing precious metals stocks in 2021 but should enjoy a much better year ahead, Taylor Dart writes in a recent analysis published on Seeking Alpha.