Valneva rebounds after early lab data on COVID-19 vaccine against Omicron
Jan. 19, 2022 1:09 PM ETValneva SE (VALN), DVAXBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor6 Comments
- Paring early losses, Valneva (VALN +21.2%) ended a four-day selloff after the company reported results from an initial laboratory study to indicate that three doses of its experimental COVID-19 vaccine neutralized the Omicron variant.
- VLA2001, a whole virus, inactivated vaccine candidate based on CpG 1018 adjuvant from Dynavax Technologies (DVAX +2.5%) is currently undergoing late-stage trials in Europe.
- In a pseudovirus assay, the company has studied blood samples from 30 participants in its Phase 1/2 trial. While all 30 samples were exposed to the neutralizing antibodies against the original strain of the virus, 26 samples (87%) were presented with neutralizing antibodies against Omicron.
- Compared to the original virus, the mean fold reduction of neutralization stood at 2.7-fold for Delta and 16.7-fold for Omicron, Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) said.
- The company added that it expects to receive regulatory approval for the vaccine in Europe, the U.K., and Bahrain in Q1 2022.
In December, Valneva (VALN) shared booster data from the Phase 1/2 study for the vaccine candidate.