Baker Hughes Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Jan. 19, 2022 1:12 PM ETBaker Hughes Company (BKR)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, Jan. 20, before market open.
- The consensus EPS estimate is $0.68 (compared to -$0.07 in the year-ago period) and the consensus revenue estimate is $5.5B (flat Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, BKR has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 16 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 16 downward.
- SA contributor Badsha Chowdhury recently wrote with Bullish rating, "Baker Hughes Builds On A Long-Term Viable Model".