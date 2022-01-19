CytomX rises 7% on FDA nod for phase 1 trial of CX-904 to treat solid tumors
- CytomX Therapeutics (CTMX +7.6%) said the the U.S. Food and Drug Administration cleared its investigational new drug application for CX-904 to enter a phase 1 trial to treating solid tumors.
- CX-904 is being co-developed by CytomX and Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN).
- "The CX-904 IND also marks the sixth therapeutic candidate and the third treatment modality overall to enter the clinic from our versatile and tunable Probody platform, reinforcing our leadership in the field of conditional activation of biologic therapeutics,” said CytomX President, Chairman and CEO Sean McCarthy.