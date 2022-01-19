Exelixis Cabometyx combos show promise for colorectal cancer
Jan. 19, 2022 1:20 PM ETExelixis, Inc. (EXEL)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- A pair of abstracts that Exelixis (EXEL +0.6%) is presenting later this week at the ASCO Gastroinestinal Cancers Symposium indicate that Cabometyx (cabozantinib) in combination with immunotherapies may be effective against colorectal cancer ("CRC").
- The first abstract is of the colorectal cancer cohort in a phase 1b multi-tumor study of cabozantinib plus Tecentriq (atezolizumab) in advanced solid tumors (COSMIC-021).
- At a median follow-up of 28.1 months, the primary endpoint of objective response rate ("ORR") was 10%. Median progression-free survival ("PFS") was three months and median overall survival ("OS") was 14 months.
- A post-hoc analysis found that wild-type RAS patients had longer PFS and OS compared with patients with RAS mutations.
- The second abstract is data from a phase II trial (CAMILLA) of cabozantinib plus Imfinzi (durvalumab) in chemotherapy refractory patients with CRC.
- The primary outcome, ORR, was 27.6%. Median PFS was 3.8 months and median OS was 9.1 months. In a subgroup of those with wild-type RAS, ORR was 50%. Median PFS was 6.3 months and median OS was 21.8 months.
- Exelixis provided preliminary 2022 revenue guidance last week.