Fresh Vine Wine rallies following some wine sector M&A activity

Jan. 19, 2022 1:15 PM ETFresh Vine Wine, Inc. (VINE)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

Stock Chart Display Finance and Economy Concepts

cemagraphics/iStock via Getty Images

  • Fresh Vine Wine (NYSE:VINE) jumps 16.25% as the bouncy stock on the IPO stock continues. Despite the rally, VINE trades well below the IPO pricing level of $10. Volume today on VINE is already double normal activity.
  • VINE may be benefiting from some M&A in the sector with Vintage Wine Estates announcing yesterday the acquisition of Meier's Wine Cellars at a value of approximately 8X the company's 2021 adjusted EBITDA tally.
  • Looking ahead, Fresh Vine Wine is due to post its first earnings report as a public company in the next month or two. There are no consensus estimates on VINE with the stock thinly covered on Wall Street.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.