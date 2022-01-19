Fresh Vine Wine rallies following some wine sector M&A activity
Jan. 19, 2022 1:15 PM ETFresh Vine Wine, Inc. (VINE)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Fresh Vine Wine (NYSE:VINE) jumps 16.25% as the bouncy stock on the IPO stock continues. Despite the rally, VINE trades well below the IPO pricing level of $10. Volume today on VINE is already double normal activity.
- VINE may be benefiting from some M&A in the sector with Vintage Wine Estates announcing yesterday the acquisition of Meier's Wine Cellars at a value of approximately 8X the company's 2021 adjusted EBITDA tally.
- Looking ahead, Fresh Vine Wine is due to post its first earnings report as a public company in the next month or two. There are no consensus estimates on VINE with the stock thinly covered on Wall Street.