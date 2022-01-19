SVB Financial Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Jan. 19, 2022 5:35 PM ETSVB Financial Group (SIVB)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- SVB Financial (NASDAQ:SIVB) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 20th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $6.57 (-11.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.45B (+19.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SIVB has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 0 downward.