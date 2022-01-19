People's United Financial Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Jan. 19, 2022 5:35 PM ETPeople's United Financial, Inc. (PBCT)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- People's United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 20th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.33 (-5.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $472.6M (-15.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, PBCT has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.