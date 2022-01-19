CSX Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Jan. 19, 2022 5:25 PM ETCSX Corporation (CSX)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 20th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.41 (-58.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.32B (+17.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, CSX has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 15 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 14 upward revisions and 0 downward.