CSX Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

Jan. 19, 2022 5:25 PM ETCSX Corporation (CSX)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 20th, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.41 (-58.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.32B (+17.3% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 1 year, CSX has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 15 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 14 upward revisions and 0 downward.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.