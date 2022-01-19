Travelers Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Jan. 19, 2022 1:21 PM ETThe Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Travelers (NYSE:TRV) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, Jan. 20, before market open.
- The consensus EPS estimate is $3.86 (-21.4% Y/Y) and the consensus revenue estimate is $8B (+7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, TRV has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 1 downward.