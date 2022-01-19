Google will boost adult ad enforcement to comply with UK law: Reuters
Jan. 19, 2022 1:27 PM ETAlphabet Inc. (GOOGL), GOOGBy: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor
- Google (GOOG, GOOGL) said this week that it would boost enforcement of its ad policy on adult products, such as sex toys, liquor and high-risk investments, following a Reuters investigation.
- The search engine said these ads should have been blocked to comply with U.K. regulations, which last September, started protecting children from having their activities tracked online.
- "We have policies in place that limit where we show certain age-sensitive ad categories," Google said in a statement. "The ads in question were mislabeled and in this instance should have been restricted from serving. We are taking immediate steps to address this issue."
- Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL), Google's parent, saw its shares up more than 1% to $2,756.86, in Tuesday trading.
