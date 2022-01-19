Limelight Networks Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Jan. 19, 2022 5:35 PM ETLimelight Networks, Inc. (LLNW)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 20th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.01 (+133.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $61.57M (+11.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, LLNW has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 5 downward.