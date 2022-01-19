Regions Financial Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Jan. 19, 2022 1:28 PM ETRegions Financial Corporation (RF)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, Jan. 20, before market open.
- The consensus EPS estimate is $0.50 (-19.4% Y/Y) and the consensus revenue estimate is $1.63B (-1.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, RF has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward.