Instagram introducing subscription model
Jan. 19, 2022 1:29 PM ETMeta Platforms, Inc. (FB)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor30 Comments
- Meta Platforms' Instagram (FB +2.3%) is launching a test of subscriptions on the photo-centric social media site today, CEO Mark Zuckerberg says.
- "This will help creators earn more by offering benefits to their most engaged followers like access to exclusive Lives and Stories," Zuckerberg posts.
- "I'm excited to keep building tools for creators to make a living doing creative work and to put these tools in more creators' hands soon," he adds.
- The company won't get fees from such subscriptions until 2023 at the earliest, it says.
- Meta launched subscriptions on its Facebook product in 2020, and has relied on feedback for that offering to launch Instagram Subscriptions, it says.
- A handful of creators will be able to set a monthly price and unlock a "subscribe" button on their profile, Meta says.
- "Subscriber Lives" will allow creators to broadcast exclusive "Lives" to their subscribers, while "Subscriber Stories" will allow them to build Stories just for subs. And creators will see a subscriber badge next to comments and messages from their subs for easy identification, Meta says.
- The test is running on just 10 creators now but Meta says it will expand access over the next few months.