Instagram introducing subscription model

Jan. 19, 2022 1:29 PM ETMeta Platforms, Inc. (FB)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor30 Comments

Isolated mobile phone with sample photo of beautiful female model shown on screen

grinvalds/iStock via Getty Images

  • Meta Platforms' Instagram (FB +2.3%) is launching a test of subscriptions on the photo-centric social media site today, CEO Mark Zuckerberg says.
  • "This will help creators earn more by offering benefits to their most engaged followers like access to exclusive Lives and Stories," Zuckerberg posts.
  • "I'm excited to keep building tools for creators to make a living doing creative work and to put these tools in more creators' hands soon," he adds.
  • The company won't get fees from such subscriptions until 2023 at the earliest, it says.
  • Meta launched subscriptions on its Facebook product in 2020, and has relied on feedback for that offering to launch Instagram Subscriptions, it says.
  • A handful of creators will be able to set a monthly price and unlock a "subscribe" button on their profile, Meta says.
  • "Subscriber Lives" will allow creators to broadcast exclusive "Lives" to their subscribers, while "Subscriber Stories" will allow them to build Stories just for subs. And creators will see a subscriber badge next to comments and messages from their subs for easy identification, Meta says.
  • The test is running on just 10 creators now but Meta says it will expand access over the next few months.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.