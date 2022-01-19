Quanta's Medolife submits trial data of Escozine as COVID-19 therapy in Dominican Republic

Jan. 19, 2022 1:30 PM ETQuanta, Inc. (QNTA)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Virus Graphs

Eoneren/E+ via Getty Images

  • Quanta's (OTCPK:QNTA) majority owned subsidiary Medolife Rx submitted the final clinical trial data to the Dominican Republic (DR) Ministry of Health for approval of Escozine to treat COVID-19.
  • The company said the product, which is registered as an alternative oncological medicine in the DR, has shown to be effective against variations of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.
  • The company also plans to request a meeting with the U.S. Food & Drug Administration in January end to explore the possibility of approving Escozine for a 30-to-60 patient pilot study.
