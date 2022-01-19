Morgan Stanley stock advances after boosting long-term ROTCE target

  • Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) stock climbs 2.7% after Q4 earnings beat estimates and the bank boosts its target for return on tangible common equity to over 20%.
  • "The increase in the firm’s long term profitability targets should boost investor confidence in the EPS growth/resiliency of the firm, and should translate into share outperformance/upward revisions," said Wolfe Research analyst Steven Chubak in a note to clients. Wall Street was modeling 18%-20% ROTCE for each of the next two years, he said.
  • The increased ROTCE target reflects "the earnings power we see in our business model," Chairman and CEO James Gorman said during the bank's earnings call.
  • Morgan Stanley (MS) also set a new long-term goal to reach $10T in client assets across Wealth and Investment Management.
  • Management repeated its long-term outlook for an efficiency ratio of under 70%+ vs. 66% in 2021 and Wealth Management pretax margin of 30%+ vs. 27% in 2021, both ex-integration.
