Morgan Stanley stock advances after boosting long-term ROTCE target
Jan. 19, 2022 1:32 PM ETMorgan Stanley (MS)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) stock climbs 2.7% after Q4 earnings beat estimates and the bank boosts its target for return on tangible common equity to over 20%.
- "The increase in the firm’s long term profitability targets should boost investor confidence in the EPS growth/resiliency of the firm, and should translate into share outperformance/upward revisions," said Wolfe Research analyst Steven Chubak in a note to clients. Wall Street was modeling 18%-20% ROTCE for each of the next two years, he said.
- The increased ROTCE target reflects "the earnings power we see in our business model," Chairman and CEO James Gorman said during the bank's earnings call.
- Morgan Stanley (MS) also set a new long-term goal to reach $10T in client assets across Wealth and Investment Management.
- Management repeated its long-term outlook for an efficiency ratio of under 70%+ vs. 66% in 2021 and Wealth Management pretax margin of 30%+ vs. 27% in 2021, both ex-integration.
