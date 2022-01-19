Cameco initiated Buy at CIBC - analyst sees nuclear as core to energy transition
Jan. 19, 2022 1:36 PM ETCCJ, URABy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor
- CIBC initiates Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) at buy with a $37 price target; the analyst sees Cameco's tier 1 assets and stable geographic exposure driving shareholder returns as the no-carbon fuel source becomes core to the energy transition.
- Ten years on from the tragic Fukushima disaster, uranium market oversupply has largely corrected in the analyst's view, with CIBC seeing a uranium deficit leading to $50/lb pricing in 2022 and $55 pricing long term.
- All of that said, the analyst forecasts CCJ generating $191m of EBITDA in 2023; with an enterprise value (market cap + net debt) at 57x the analyst's EBITDA forecast, valuation appears rich relative to history.
- However, Europe is likely to define nuclear energy as "sustainable" in coming weeks, so there's potential for large pools of "ESG" capital to flow into the relatively small uranium sector (NYSEARCA:URA).
- Aside from European politicians, many public figures have begun to speak in favor of the fuel source, an important step in rebuilding the industry's reputation ahead of what many hope is a renaissance for nuclear power in the West.
- Taken on balance, Cameco is a market leader in an increasingly strategic industry; valuation is challenging, but industry fundamentals are improving; with the potential catalyst from European policy, Cameco is a favorite amongst Wall Street analysts.