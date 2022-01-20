Stash investing app to give users option for cryptocurrency exposure
Jan. 20, 2022 9:00 AM ETGrayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) (GBTC), ETHEBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Investing and banking app Stash is introducing crypto into its fully managed account called Smart Portfolio, through Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (OTC:GBTC) and Grayscale Ethereum Trust (OTCQX:ETHE).
- Stash research found that most customers wanted the ability to invest in crypto, but many said they didn't have enough knowledge to invest on their own.
- "Millions of everyday Americans want to invest in crypto, but have no idea where to start," said Stash CEO and co-founder Brandon Krieg. Adding crypto into Smart Portfolio is an easy way to get started, he said.
- When investing using Stash, "customers add any amount they can afford to their accounts, from as little as $1 at a time, and we invest on their behalf to help them build a diversified portfolio, based on their risk profile, Krieg said.
- Smart Portfolio is included in Stash's Growth and Stash+ subscription plans, starting at $3 per month.
- In October, Grayscale Investments filed with the SEC to convert GBTC into a bitcoin spot ETF.