Stash investing app to give users option for cryptocurrency exposure

Jan. 20, 2022 9:00 AM ETGrayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) (GBTC), ETHEBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
  • Investing and banking app Stash is introducing crypto into its fully managed account called Smart Portfolio, through Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (OTC:GBTC) and Grayscale Ethereum Trust (OTCQX:ETHE).
  • Stash research found that most customers wanted the ability to invest in crypto, but many said they didn't have enough knowledge to invest on their own.
  • "Millions of everyday Americans want to invest in crypto, but have no idea where to start," said Stash CEO and co-founder Brandon Krieg. Adding crypto into Smart Portfolio is an easy way to get started, he said.
  • When investing using Stash, "customers add any amount they can afford to their accounts, from as little as $1 at a time, and we invest on their behalf to help them build a diversified portfolio, based on their risk profile, Krieg said.
  • Smart Portfolio is included in Stash's Growth and Stash+ subscription plans, starting at $3 per month.
  • In October, Grayscale Investments filed with the SEC to convert GBTC into a bitcoin spot ETF.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.