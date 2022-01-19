Yandex announces settlement with Federal Antimonopoly Service of Russia

Jan. 19, 2022 1:45 PM ETYandex N.V. (YNDX)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Yandex (YNDX +1.1%) has reached a settlement with the Federal Antimonopoly Service of Russia and a consortium of Russian Internet companies in connection with an antitrust claim brought against Yandex.
  • The claim related to allegations of abuse of market dominance by Yandex in connection with the placement of enriched search results.
  • The settlement agreement confirms that Yandex has complied with all requirements of the warning, terminates the case without any fines, and sets forth certain additional obligations of Yandex to support competition.
  • Yandex will contribute RUB 1.5B to the Fund to support this program as part of the settlement.
