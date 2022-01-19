Bank of America, Ford among Seeking Alpha's Top Stocks for 2022
Jan. 19, 2022 1:55 PM ETBank of America Corporation (BAC), FBy: Brian Stewart, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) and Ford (NYSE:F) headline a rundown of hot equities that made Seeking Alpha’s Top 10 Stocks for 2022 list released Wednesday by Steven Cress, SA's head of quantitative strategy.
- Cress unveiled the list during a free webinar, arguing that BAC underlines the strength he expects financial names to see from a rising interest-rate environment. Meanwhile, the strategist thinks Ford's new electric-vehicle focus makes the automaker a great technology play for the new year.
- Cress stressed the value of stock picking in general for 2022, as the market seems primed for a more volatile run this year compared to most of 2021.
- "On the heels of Federal Reserve jawboning and aggressive monetary policy adjustments, the market could be heading towards a wilder 2022," the strategist said during the webinar.
- The expert said that underlines the importance of selecting stocks that could "ride these waves and come out on top."
- Bank of America (BAC) represents one such stock, Cress said. He sees BAC as a key player in a financial sector that's both protected from inflation and poised to take advantage of a more hawkish Federal Reserve policy.
- Cress noted that BAC has outperformed the sector by 96% and has issued strong earnings recently, positioning it well against rivals.
- Early Wednesday, Bank of America (BAC) reported a quarterly profit that rose from last year to reach $0.82 per share. This topped expectations by 6 cents per share. Revenue rose nearly 10%, bolstered by its consumer bank and wealth units.
- Turning to technology, Cress spotlighted Ford (F) as a potential unexpected winner in the electric-vehicle space.
- The strategist acknowledged that F rallied more than 140% during 2021, but argued the numbers suggest another strong year could be possible in 2022.
- He noted that F remains "a great value" given its current P/E multiple. Cress also pointed to the firm's recent strong earnings results as further evidence that it can maintain its momentum.
- "What keeps Ford attractive here is the current political environment, the relentless demand for EVs and being the dominant force in pickup trucks," Cress said.
- Last week, Ford reached more than $100B in market cap in its first time as a public company.
- Seeking Alpha's top stocks for 2022 were chosen based on SA's proprietary Quant Ratings, which take into account multiple quantitative measures to determine the potential upside for an equity investment.
- Our algorithm considers valuation, growth, profitability, upward earnings revisions and momentum, judging all these figures relative to a stock's overall sector. These are then translated into a letter grade to indicate the potential for future appreciation.
