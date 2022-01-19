Will American Airlines Q4 Earnings fly in with better colors for a stronger 2022?
Jan. 19, 2022 2:13 PM ETAmerican Airlines Group Inc. (AAL)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 20th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$1.48 (compared to -$3.86 in year ago quarter) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $9.38B (+132.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AAL has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 15 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 6 downward.
- Amid a fast spreading Omicron and rising fuel costs, airlines profitability are facing the gloomy clouds; however, a robust Thanksgiving holiday weekend demand and improving travel sentiment would have supported Q4 performance.
- Cancellations, 5G cellular rollout and higher interest rates are some of the concerns around the U.S. airline industry ahead of its earnings.
- In mid-January, the airline provided a general overview of its Q4 performance; it sees Q4 revenue to be down ~17% from 2019 levels which is ahead of previous guidance for down ~20%.
- As per data from flight-tracking website FlightAware.com cited by IG, American Airlines' cancelation rate was just 3% of flights between Dec. 26 and Jan. 9 compared to 8% of all U.S. domestic and international flights which were cancelled over the same period.
- In mid-January, Morgan Stanley says it is bullish on U.S. airline stocks on the expectation for normal service to resume in Q2 and accelerate during 2H22 for setting a strong 2023.
- Quick look at the airlines performance in past 1-month: