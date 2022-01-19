Sorrento issues enrollment update on mid-stage trials for COVID-19 antibody

Jan. 19, 2022 2:19 PM ETSorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (SRNE)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

Antibody Immunoglobulin

wildpixel/iStock via Getty Images

  • Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE +4.3%) has completed the enrollment in its U.S. Phase 2 trial for intranasal COVI-DROPS treatment. The early efficacy study involves 72 adult outpatients randomized to receive 10 mg, 20 mg, or 40 mg COVI-DROPS or placebo. No significant safety issues were found in the study, Sorrento (NASDAQ:SRNE) said.
  • Meanwhile, its U.K. Phase 2 study for COVI-DROPS, involving COVID-19 outpatients with asymptomatic or mild symptoms, has reached the 50% threshold in the enrollment (n=175) for the interim analysis, company added. The subjects in this study are randomized to receive a single instillation of 10 mg or 20 mg COVI-DROPS or placebo.
  • Sorrento (SRNE) expects to release the data from the U.S. trial as well the interim analysis from the U.K. trial in the coming months.
  • Unlike some of the currently authorized COVID-19 antibody therapies, COVI-DROPS neutralizing antibody is administered via intranasal instillation into each nostril to recently infected subjects.
