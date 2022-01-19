REE Automotive is on watch with ARK fund inclusion expected later this week

Jan. 19, 2022 2:21 PM ETREE Automotive Ltd. (REE)IZRLBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor2 Comments

Stock exchange market concept, businesswoman hand trader press digital tablet with graphs analysis candle line on table in office, diagrams on screen.

Sitthiphong/iStock via Getty Images

  • REE Automotive (REE -9.2%) is slated to be added to the ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF (BATS:IZRL) later this week as part of a rebalancing.
  • Shares of REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) could see demand of more than $3M because of the rebalance. REE trades about 74% below its 52-week high of $16.66 amid broad selling pressure on EV startups that are pre-production or pre-revenue.
  • REE Automotive announced at CES that it will begin trials of its new P7 platform targeted to class 3-5 delivery, logistics and passenger applications.
  • See the slideshow of the REE Automotive CES presentation.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.