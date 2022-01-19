REE Automotive is on watch with ARK fund inclusion expected later this week
Jan. 19, 2022
- REE Automotive (REE -9.2%) is slated to be added to the ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF (BATS:IZRL) later this week as part of a rebalancing.
- Shares of REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) could see demand of more than $3M because of the rebalance. REE trades about 74% below its 52-week high of $16.66 amid broad selling pressure on EV startups that are pre-production or pre-revenue.
- REE Automotive announced at CES that it will begin trials of its new P7 platform targeted to class 3-5 delivery, logistics and passenger applications.
- See the slideshow of the REE Automotive CES presentation.