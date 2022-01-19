NSTS Bancorp shares rocket 26% during market debut
Jan. 19, 2022 2:32 PM ETNSTS Bancorp, Inc. (NSTS)By: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor
- NSTS Bancorp. (NASDAQ:NSTS) shares shot up 26% following the company's initial public offering on Wednesday.
- The company said it sold 5.3M shares in its IPO, which included 431,836 shares sold to its employee stock ownership plan, at $10 per share. It added that it now had 5.4M shares outstanding, including a contribution of 107,959 shares to the NTST Charitable Foundation.
- The stock opened at $12.75 per share, jumping to a session high of $12.90 within its first hour of trade. Shares recently changed hands at $12.62 at approximately 1:45 p.m. ET.
- NSTS Bancorp is the holding company for North Shore Trust and Savings, which is based in Waukegan, Ill.
- In connection with the IPO, NSTS converted from a mutual holding to a stock holding company.
- For more IPO news, see Seeking Alpha's IPO News page.