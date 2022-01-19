DTE Energy proposes $388M plan to modernize Michigan's grid
- DTE Energy (DTE +0.4%) proposes spending $388M on Michigan's energy grid and electric storage and generation system "to prepare for 21st century demands posed by growing electrification needs [and] climate change."
- DTE says it will seek approval from the Michigan Public Service Commission for a rate increase to fund the investment, which the utility says should raise customer electricity bills by no more than ~$10/month.
- The company says its plan includes continuation of a multiyear tree trimming surge program; strategic infrastructure investments in substations, poles, wires, transformers and other assets to improve reliability; and smart technologies to help detect and prevent large-scale interruptions.
- The filing begins a 10-month process in which the request is vetted by the MPSC with public input.
