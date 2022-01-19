Joby Aviation falls for a second day amid new hold equivalent rating at Barclays
Jan. 19, 2022 2:29 PM ETJoby Aviation, Inc. (JOBY)ACHR, LILM, EVTLBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) dropped 3.6% after declining 10% yesterday after the stock received an equalweight rating in new coverage at Barclays.
- Joby was rated a new hold equivalent with a price target of $6 at Barclays yesterday. Fellow air taxi peer Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) was rated an underweight with a $7 PT also in coverage at Barclays. EVTL shares fell 1.9% after falling 12% yesterday.
- Joby Aviation started trading in August following a SPAC merger that took the budding air-taxi service public. The company, whose shares have plunged 50% since going public, has said it plans to launch an air-taxi service in 2024 using electric-powered vertical take-off and landing aircraft, known as “eVTOLs.”
- Joby Aviation (JOBY) is one of several flying taxi companies that announced SPAC deals last year including Vertical Aerospace (EVTL) Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) and German all-electric vertical takeoff company Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM).
- Earlier this month, Joby Aviation receives FAA, US Air Force approvals for second prototype aircraft.