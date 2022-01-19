Gemini launches prime brokerage after acquiring trading tech platform Omniex

Jan. 19, 2022

  • Cryptocurrency exchange Gemini buys Omniex, a trading technology company that provides order, execution and portfolio management system solutions for institutional digital asset trading, according to the company blog post.
  • The deal enables Gemini to launch Gemini Prime, a crypto prime brokerage offering that has been supporting a select client base over the past year, the company says. Gemini Prime is expected to rollout in Q2 of this year.
  • Omniex's integration with Gemini's existing custody, clearing and over-the-counter trading capabilities will provide institutional investors with a single point of access to multiple exchanges, tools and algorithms to ensure best execution, and full API connectivity.
  • As part of the deal, the Omniex team will join Gemini to expand and drive capabilities for the Prime Services division.
  • Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
  • Recall last May when UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) said it was exploring ways to offer exposure to digital assets, CoinDesk notes.
  • Last week, Gemini bought a digital asset platform for wealth managers.
