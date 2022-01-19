Akari says FDA agrees to use of new manufacturing process for nomacopan for trials

Jan. 19, 2022 2:52 PM ETAkari Therapeutics, Plc (AKTX)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Akari Therapeutics (AKTX +0.2%) said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) agreed to the clinical use of nomacopan derived from a next generation manufacturing process.
  • Nomacopan, which is Akari’s lead drug candidate, is currently being evaluated in four areas: a rare skin condition called bullous pemphigoid; Thrombotic microangiopathy, a type of blood disorder: and programs in the eye and lung.
  • There are currently two phase 3 programs.
  • The company said the FDA agreed that the new manufacturing process produces drug that is comparable to nomacopan and increases the final yield of nomacopan at least 5-fold, compared to the previous process.
  • This would decrease future commercial cost of goods and reduce the cost of ongoing phase 2/3 and future clinical development programs for nomacopan.
