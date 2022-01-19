U.S., U.K. to launch talks aiming for deal on metals tariffs
Jan. 19, 2022
- The U.S. and U.K. say they are set to start talks aimed at resolving their trade dispute over U.S. steel and aluminum tariffs as well as addressing global excess capacity in steel and aluminum.
- "The distortions that result from this excess capacity pose a serious threat to market-oriented steel and aluminum industries in the United States and the United Kingdom, and to the workers in those industries," says a joint statement from U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and U.K. Secretary of State for International Trade Anne-Marie Trevelyan.
- In 2018, the Trump administration imposed a 25% steel tariff and a 10% duty on aluminum imports from several countries.
- The U.K. is seeking to negotiate duty-free access to American steel and aluminum markets similar to that granted to the European Union as part of a trade truce reached last October.